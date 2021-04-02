210204-N-PC065-1007 NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 4, 2021) San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) completes an underway period. Arlington is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Norfolk, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2021 16:21
|Photo ID:
|6508983
|VIRIN:
|210204-N-PC065-1007
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Arlington returns to Naval Station Norfolk [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT