    Motivator of the Week Feb 8-12

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Rachel Young-Porter 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Steven M. Wendt, an explosive ordnance disposal technician with 8th Engineer Support Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, is the Motivator of the Week, Feb 8-12. The Motivator of the Week title recognizes the Marine or Sailor whose leadership improves their unit's support of 2nd MLG and II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Rachel Young-Porter)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021 11:28
    Photo ID: 6508296
    VIRIN: 210129-M-ZV140-888
    Resolution: 4697x3134
    Size: 3.76 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Hometown: LOMBARD, IL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Motivator of the Week Feb 8-12, by Cpl Rachel Young-Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    2nd MLG
    Portrait
    II MEF
    EOD
    8th ESB
    IIMEFMOW

