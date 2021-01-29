U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Steven M. Wendt, an explosive ordnance disposal technician with 8th Engineer Support Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, is the Motivator of the Week, Feb 8-12. The Motivator of the Week title recognizes the Marine or Sailor whose leadership improves their unit's support of 2nd MLG and II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Rachel Young-Porter)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2021 11:28
|Photo ID:
|6508296
|VIRIN:
|210129-M-ZV140-888
|Resolution:
|4697x3134
|Size:
|3.76 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Hometown:
|LOMBARD, IL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
