    Airlifter of the week: Behind the medical curtain [Image 1 of 5]

    Airlifter of the week: Behind the medical curtain

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Gonzales 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tamara Brown, 86th Medical Support Squadron patient administration section chief, receives a coin from 86th Airlift Wing Command Chief Master Sgt. Hope Skibitsky, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 28, 2021. Brown was recognized as Airlifter of the Week for her leadership and dedication to her job. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Gonzales)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021 10:43
    Photo ID: 6508250
    VIRIN: 210128-F-BH697-1005
    Resolution: 6718x4912
    Size: 19.91 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airlifter of the week: Behind the medical curtain [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jennifer Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medical
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    86th medical support squadron
    86 MDSS

