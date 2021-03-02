Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NETC Force Master Chief Receives COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 2 of 2]

    NETC Force Master Chief Receives COVID-19 Vaccine

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Education and Training Command

    210203-N-N0443-1008 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Feb. 3, 2021) Naval Education and Training Command Force Master Chief Matthew Harris, left, receives his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination event at Naval Air Technical Training Center onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola. The Department of Defense (DoD) is taking a prioritized, phased approach for administering the vaccine to strengthen the DoD’s ability to protect its people, maintain readiness, and support the national COVID-19 response. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Dylan Kelly)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021 08:38
    Photo ID: 6507990
    VIRIN: 210203-N-N0443-1008
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NETC Force Master Chief Receives COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CNETC Receives COVID-19 Vaccine
    NETC Force Master Chief Receives COVID-19 Vaccine

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NETC
    Vaccine
    CNATT
    Harris
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT