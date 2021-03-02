NETC Force Master Chief Receives COVID-19 Vaccine

210203-N-N0443-1008 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Feb. 3, 2021) Naval Education and Training Command Force Master Chief Matthew Harris, left, receives his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination event at Naval Air Technical Training Center onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola. The Department of Defense (DoD) is taking a prioritized, phased approach for administering the vaccine to strengthen the DoD’s ability to protect its people, maintain readiness, and support the national COVID-19 response. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Dylan Kelly)

