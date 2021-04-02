KADENA, Japan (Feb. 4, 2021) Chief Logistics Specialist Golfried Kitivi, assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka Site Okinawa, helps a customer at the navy post office on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Japan Feb. 4, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2021 02:17
|Photo ID:
|6507734
|VIRIN:
|210204-N-QY759-0002
|Resolution:
|7665x5110
|Size:
|1.96 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kadena Navy Post Office, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
