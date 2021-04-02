Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Kadena Navy Post Office

    Kadena Navy Post Office

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    KADENA, Japan (Feb. 4, 2021) Chief Logistics Specialist Golfried Kitivi, assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka Site Okinawa, helps a customer at the navy post office on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Japan Feb. 4, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021 02:17
    Photo ID: 6507734
    VIRIN: 210204-N-QY759-0002
    Resolution: 7665x5110
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kadena Navy Post Office, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    post office
    Navy
    CFAO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT