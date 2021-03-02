210203-N-OP825-1008 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 03, 2021) – Damage Controlman Fireman Juan Recinos, left, and Damage Controlman Fireman Joseph Letiner, operate a P-100 emergency pump aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Feb. 03, 2021. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erica Higa/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2021 17:33
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
