Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Tripoli [Image 3 of 4]

    Tripoli

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    210203-N-OP825-1008 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 03, 2021) – Damage Controlman Fireman Juan Recinos, left, and Damage Controlman Fireman Joseph Letiner, operate a P-100 emergency pump aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Feb. 03, 2021. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erica Higa/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 17:33
    Photo ID: 6507442
    VIRIN: 210203-N-OP825-1008
    Resolution: 5110x3407
    Size: 647.91 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tripoli [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tripoli
    Tripoli
    Tripoli
    Tripoli

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy
    training
    firehose
    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT