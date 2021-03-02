AZNG assists La Paz County Health Department

Private 1st Class Theron Johnson, 1-158th Infantry Battalion, combat medic, prepares bandages to be used after administering COVID-19 vaccinations in Salome, Ariz., Feb. 3, 2021. The AZNG continues to support county health departments by administering COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites throughout the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)

Date Taken: 02.03.2021 Location: SALOME, AZ, US