Private 1st Class Theron Johnson, 1-158th Infantry Battalion, combat medic, helps set up a COVID-19 vaccination site in Salome, Ariz., Feb. 3, 2021. The AZNG continues to support county health departments by administering COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites throughout the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2021 17:26
|Photo ID:
|6507434
|VIRIN:
|210203-Z-CC902-037
|Resolution:
|4512x3008
|Size:
|8.16 MB
|Location:
|SALOME, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, AZNG assists La Paz County Health Department [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
