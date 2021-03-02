Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    XLer of the week: Senior Airman Adrien Cristian Villegas

    LAUGHLIN AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David Phaff 

    47th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Cristian Villegas 47th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron operational medicine technician, was chosen by wing leadership to be the “XLer of the Week”, the week of Feb. 03, 2021, at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas. The “XLer” award, presented by Col. Craig Prather, 47th Flying Training Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Brian Lewis, 47th Operations Group superintendent, is given to those who consistently make outstanding contributions to their unit and the Laughlin mission. (U.S. Air Force Graphic by Airman 1st Class David Phaff)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 17:39
    Photo ID: 6507432
    VIRIN: 210203-F-XO639-1001
    Resolution: 1366x1100
    Size: 229.21 KB
    Location: LAUGHLIN AFB, TX, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, XLer of the week: Senior Airman Adrien Cristian Villegas, by A1C David Phaff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    Laughlin AFB
    XLer

