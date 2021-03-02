XLer of the week: Senior Airman Adrien Cristian Villegas

Senior Airman Cristian Villegas 47th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron operational medicine technician, was chosen by wing leadership to be the “XLer of the Week”, the week of Feb. 03, 2021, at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas. The “XLer” award, presented by Col. Craig Prather, 47th Flying Training Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Brian Lewis, 47th Operations Group superintendent, is given to those who consistently make outstanding contributions to their unit and the Laughlin mission. (U.S. Air Force Graphic by Airman 1st Class David Phaff)

