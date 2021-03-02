Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AZNG assists La Paz County Health Department [Image 2 of 8]

    AZNG assists La Paz County Health Department

    SALOME, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Private 1st Class Theron Johnson, 1-158th Infantry Battalion, combat medic, disembarks from a UH-60 Blackhawk after being transported to a COVID-19 vaccination site in La Paz County, Ariz., Feb. 3, 2021. The AZNG continues to support county health departments by administering COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites throughout the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 17:26
    Photo ID: 6507431
    VIRIN: 210203-Z-CC902-022
    Resolution: 2978x1986
    Size: 3.52 MB
    Location: SALOME, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AZNG assists La Paz County Health Department [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Arizona National Guard
    vaccination
    UH-60 Blackhawk
    Soldiers
    COVID-19
    AZCV19

