AZNG assists La Paz County Health Department

Private 1st Class Theron Johnson, 1-158th Infantry Battalion, combat medic, disembarks from a UH-60 Blackhawk after being transported to a COVID-19 vaccination site in La Paz County, Ariz., Feb. 3, 2021. The AZNG continues to support county health departments by administering COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites throughout the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)

