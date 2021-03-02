Arizona National Guard combat medics load into a UH-60 Blackhawk to be transported to a vaccination site in La Paz County, Ariz., Feb. 3, 2021. The AZNG continues to support county health departments by administering COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites throughout the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2021 Date Posted: 02.03.2021 17:26 Photo ID: 6507430 VIRIN: 210203-Z-CC902-003 Resolution: 4512x3008 Size: 7.24 MB Location: SALOME, AZ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AZNG assists La Paz County Health Department [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.