Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    KC-130J Aerial Drop [Image 7 of 7]

    KC-130J Aerial Drop

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Gabrielle Sanders 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    A KC-130J with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152 performs a low altitude aerial drop over Yuma Proving Grounds on January 28, 2021. This training allows for getting mission-critical supplies to troops on the ground at any given place. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Gabrielle Sanders)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 17:29
    Photo ID: 6507405
    VIRIN: 210128-M-AN418-0156
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 4.25 MB
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-130J Aerial Drop [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Gabrielle Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    KC-130J Aerial Drop
    KC-130J Aerial Drop
    KC-130J Aerial Drop
    KC-130J Aerial Drop
    KC-130J Aerial Drop
    KC-130J Aerial Drop
    KC-130J Aerial Drop

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marine
    Yuma
    Marines
    LCpl Gabrielle Sanders
    LCpl Sanders

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT