A KC-130J with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152 performs a low altitude aerial drop over Yuma Proving Grounds on January 28, 2021. This training allows for getting mission-critical supplies to troops on the ground at any given place. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Gabrielle Sanders)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2021 Date Posted: 02.03.2021 17:29 Photo ID: 6507403 VIRIN: 210128-M-AN418-0283 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 3.69 MB Location: YUMA, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KC-130J Aerial Drop [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Gabrielle Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.