KC-130J Aerial Drop

A KC-130J with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152 performs a low altitude aerial drop over Yuma Proving Grounds on January 28, 2021. This training allows for getting mission-critical supplies to troops on the ground at any given place. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Gabrielle Sanders)
|01.28.2021
|02.03.2021 17:28
|6507400
|210128-M-AN418-0268
|5184x3456
|6.4 MB
|YUMA, AZ, US
|2
|2
