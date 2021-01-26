Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Massachusetts National Guard rises up for a mission in capitol region

    Massachusetts National Guard rises up for a mission in capitol region

    UNITED STATES

    01.26.2021

    Photo by Capt. John Quinn 

    151st Regional Support Group

    2nd Lt. Even Andrade, left, a platoon leader with the Massachusetts Army National Guard’s 772nd Military Police Company, discusses training plans with 1st Lt. Chris Babas, a platoon leader with the Massachusetts Army Guard’s 182nd Engineer Company, as their units arrived at the District of Columbia Armory, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March.

    This work, Massachusetts National Guard rises up for a mission in capitol region [Image 3 of 3], by CPT John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

