Massachusetts National Guard rises up for a mission in capitol region

2nd Lt. Even Andrade, left, a platoon leader with the Massachusetts Army National Guard’s 772nd Military Police Company, discusses training plans with 1st Lt. Chris Babas, a platoon leader with the Massachusetts Army Guard’s 182nd Engineer Company, as their units arrived at the District of Columbia Armory, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March.

