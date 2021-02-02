Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    02.02.2021

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    210202-N-HG389-0020 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 2, 2021) Chief Gunner’s Mate Alejandro Martinez Rodrigues, left, supervises Retail Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Dalida as he fires a M2 .50 caliber machine gun aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), Feb. 2. Arlington is home ported at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Parker/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 15:58
    Photo ID: 6507306
    VIRIN: 210202-N-HG389-0020
    Resolution: 5591x3727
    Size: 433.67 KB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    Live Fire
    USS Arlington
    LPD 24

