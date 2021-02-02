Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Live Fire [Image 1 of 5]

    Live Fire

    VA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    210202-N-HG389-0009 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 2, 2021) Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Thomas Clary, left, supervises Airman Christian James as he fires a M2 .50 caliber machine gun aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) during a live-fire exercise, Feb. 2. Arlington is home ported at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Parker/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 15:58
    Photo ID: 6507303
    VIRIN: 210202-N-HG389-0009
    Resolution: 3294x2196
    Size: 468.1 KB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Live Fire [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Live Fire
    Live Fire
    Live Fire
    Live Fire
    Live Fire

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Live Fire
    USS Arlington
    LPD 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT