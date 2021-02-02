210202-N-HG389-0009 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 2, 2021) Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Thomas Clary, left, supervises Airman Christian James as he fires a M2 .50 caliber machine gun aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) during a live-fire exercise, Feb. 2. Arlington is home ported at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Parker/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2021 15:58
|Photo ID:
|6507303
|VIRIN:
|210202-N-HG389-0009
|Resolution:
|3294x2196
|Size:
|468.1 KB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Live Fire [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT