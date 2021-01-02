U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Raygene Ladia, 60th Maintenance Squadron crew chief, holds a white board with the reason why he received the COVID-19 vaccine at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 1, 2021. The vaccine requires two doses per person, separated by about four weeks between doses. It is designed to protect personnel against the coronavirus, and officials are encouraging all prioritized personnel to take the vaccine as it becomes available. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lan Kim)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2021 Date Posted: 02.03.2021 15:44 Photo ID: 6507266 VIRIN: 210201-F-SK304-1019 Resolution: 5500x3666 Size: 2.6 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, I got vaccinated, by Lan Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.