    I got vaccinated

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2021

    Photo by Lan Kim  

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Raygene Ladia, 60th Maintenance Squadron crew chief, holds a white board with the reason why he received the COVID-19 vaccine at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 1, 2021. The vaccine requires two doses per person, separated by about four weeks between doses. It is designed to protect personnel against the coronavirus, and officials are encouraging all prioritized personnel to take the vaccine as it becomes available. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lan Kim)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 15:44
    Photo ID: 6507266
    VIRIN: 210201-F-SK304-1019
    Resolution: 5500x3666
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I got vaccinated, by Lan Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Travis Air Force Base

    TAGS

    crew chief
    portrait
    60th Maintenance Squadron
    COVID-19

