    OK Guardsmen donates stimulus check

    EDMOND, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brian Schroeder 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Oklahoma Army National Guard Capt. Jeff Morefield, left, commander of Battery A, 1st Battalion, 158th Field Artillery Regiment, Oklahoma Army National Guard, donated his entire stimulus check to local business owner Jennifer Webster, right. The donation spurred a cascade of giving to local businesses within the Edmond, Oklahoma area.

