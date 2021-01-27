OK Guardsmen donates stimulus check

Oklahoma Army National Guard Capt. Jeff Morefield, left, commander of Battery A, 1st Battalion, 158th Field Artillery Regiment, Oklahoma Army National Guard, donated his entire stimulus check to local business owner Jennifer Webster, right. The donation spurred a cascade of giving to local businesses within the Edmond, Oklahoma area.
