Paratroopers wait to exit a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III over Geronimo Drop Zone at Fort Polk, Louisiana, February 1, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2021 14:38
|Photo ID:
|6507133
|VIRIN:
|210201-A-UV471-325
|Resolution:
|4819x3442
|Size:
|3.13 MB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd BCT Paratroopers jump into JRTC [Image 17 of 17], by MSG Alexander Burnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
