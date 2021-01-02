Sgt. 1st Class Raymond Cecil, the 3rd Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division Master Jumpmaster, performs a Jumpmaster Personnel Inspection on a Paratrooper aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III bound for Fort Polk, Louisiana, February 1, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2021 14:38
|Photo ID:
|6507126
|VIRIN:
|210201-A-UV471-317
|Resolution:
|5601x4001
|Size:
|4.46 MB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd BCT Paratroopers jump into JRTC [Image 17 of 17], by MSG Alexander Burnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT