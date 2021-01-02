Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd BCT Paratroopers jump into JRTC [Image 8 of 17]

    3rd BCT Paratroopers jump into JRTC

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Alexander Burnett 

    82nd Airborne Division

    A Paratrooper assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division gets inspected by a Jumpmaster on a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III bound for Fort Polk, Louisiana, February 1, 2021.

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 14:38
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    82nd Airborne Division
    JRTC
    Fort Bragg
    Airborne
    3rd Brigade Combat Team

