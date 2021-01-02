Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct an in-flight buddy rig, donning of parachutes, on a C-17 Globemaster III bound for Fort Polk, Louisiana, February 1, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2021 14:38
|Photo ID:
|6507121
|VIRIN:
|210201-A-UV471-311
|Resolution:
|4206x3004
|Size:
|4.28 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd BCT Paratroopers jump into JRTC [Image 17 of 17], by MSG Alexander Burnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
