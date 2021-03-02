Rct. Logan Angeles, a recruit with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, receives a haircut at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 3, 2021. Recruits received haircuts to create uniformity. Rct. Angeles is from Sacramento, CA and was recruited out of RS Sacramento. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2021 12:56
|Photo ID:
|6506950
|VIRIN:
|210203-M-VX661-945
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mike Company Haircuts [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT