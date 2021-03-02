Rct. Logan Angeles, a recruit with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, receives a haircut at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 3, 2021. Recruits received haircuts to create uniformity. Rct. Angeles is from Sacramento, CA and was recruited out of RS Sacramento. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2021 Date Posted: 02.03.2021 12:56 Photo ID: 6506950 VIRIN: 210203-M-VX661-945 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.04 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mike Company Haircuts [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.