Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CFAO Naval Aircrewman Interviewed

    CFAO Naval Aircrewman Interviewed

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.03.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    KADENA, Japan (Feb. 3, 2021) Kazuse Shimabukuro, a Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa public affairs office community relations specialist, interviews Naval Aircrewman Mechanical 2nd Class Javontae Cooper, assigned to CFAO air operations, at CFAO air operations on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Feb. 3, 2021. Shimabukuro interviewed Cooper for a Japanese language CFAO article highlighting his participation in Okinawan traditional dance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 02:06
    Photo ID: 6506393
    VIRIN: 210203-N-QY759-0042
    Resolution: 7961x5220
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAO Naval Aircrewman Interviewed, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    aircrew
    MLC
    CFAO: Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT