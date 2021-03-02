CFAO Naval Aircrewman Interviewed

KADENA, Japan (Feb. 3, 2021) Kazuse Shimabukuro, a Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa public affairs office community relations specialist, interviews Naval Aircrewman Mechanical 2nd Class Javontae Cooper, assigned to CFAO air operations, at CFAO air operations on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Feb. 3, 2021. Shimabukuro interviewed Cooper for a Japanese language CFAO article highlighting his participation in Okinawan traditional dance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2021 02:06
|Photo ID:
|6506393
|VIRIN:
|210203-N-QY759-0042
|Resolution:
|7961x5220
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
