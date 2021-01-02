Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Space Force inducts 14 new members at AUAB [Image 7 of 12]

    U.S. Space Force inducts 14 new members at AUAB

    QATAR

    02.01.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Space Force inductees stand at parade rest Feb. 1, 2021, during a ceremony at the Silent Sentry compound on Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The Space Force welcomed 14 new members during the enlistment and oath of office ceremonies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 00:08
    Photo ID: 6506346
    VIRIN: 210201-Z-AP992-1005
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: QA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Space Force inducts 14 new members at AUAB [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Brigette Waltermire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Oath of enlistment

    United States Air Force

    Al Udeid Air Base

    United States Space Force

    TAGS

    Qatar
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing
    379th AEW
    U.S. Air Forces Central
    Al Udeid Air Base
    U.S. Space Force

