U.S. Space Force inducts 14 new members at AUAB

U.S. Space Force inductee Spc. 3 James Brown sings the national anthem as U.S. Space Force Col. Robert Schreiner, director of space forces for the U.S. Air Forces Central, salutes the flag Feb. 1, 2021, during a ceremony at the Silent Sentry compound on Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The Space Force welcomed 14 new members during the enlistment and oath of office ceremonies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

