Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Princeton Conducts Live Fire Exercise

    Princeton Conducts Live Fire Exercise

    INDIAN OCEAN

    02.02.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Kellums 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    210202-N-OW019-0005 INDIAN OCEAN (Feb. 2, 2020) Yeoman 1st Class Julian Sanchez, from the Philippines, fires an M9 service pistol during a live-fire exercise aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59). Princeton is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 23:35
    Photo ID: 6506339
    VIRIN: 210202-N-OW019-0005
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 923.05 KB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Hometown: MANILA, PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Princeton Conducts Live Fire Exercise, by PO2 Logan Kellums, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    M9
    Live-fire
    USS Princeton
    Training
    CSG 11

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT