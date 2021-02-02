Princeton Conducts Live Fire Exercise

210202-N-OW019-0005 INDIAN OCEAN (Feb. 2, 2020) Yeoman 1st Class Julian Sanchez, from the Philippines, fires an M9 service pistol during a live-fire exercise aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59). Princeton is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums)

