    Pendleton leaders receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine [Image 5 of 5]

    Pendleton leaders receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Dylan Chagnon 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Sgt. Maj. Matt Hackett, the sergeant major of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, receives his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton, Feb. 2, 2021. The vaccine is administered in two doses, with the second one required three weeks after the first is administered. While the COVID-19 vaccination is voluntary, all beneficiaries and Marine Corps personnel are strongly encouraged to be vaccinated to protect their health and their community. Vaccines are being administered in a phased approach, prioritizing healthcare workers and first responders, as well as mission critical and deploying personnel. Vaccination distribution prioritization within DOD, and the Marine Corps, will be consistent with data-driven CDC guidance for national prioritization. Marines will continue to wear appropriate masks, practice social distancing, regularly wash their hands, and follow restriction of movement guidelines to maintain the safety of others as a large portion of the population will need to be vaccinated before COVID-19 risks diminish. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dylan Chagnon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 23:44
    Photo ID: 6506337
    VIRIN: 210202-M-HU496-036
    Resolution: 5432x3621
    Size: 2.61 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pendleton leaders receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Dylan Chagnon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Vaccine
    Marines
    MCI-W
    coronavirus
    COVID-19

