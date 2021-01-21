31st MEU loads MRZR onto Osprey

U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) load a light tactical all-terrain vehicle (MRZR) onto an MV-22B Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (Reinforced), 31st MEU, aboard amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 21, 2021. The MRZR was flown out in support of a training exercise in which the forward command element was deployed. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Expeditionary Strike Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph E. DeMarcus)

