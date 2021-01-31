Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard Responds in Capitol [Image 1 of 3]

    National Guard Responds in Capitol

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2021

    Photo by Capt. Joe Legros 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Col. Chris McKinney, commander of the 177th Military Police Brigade, Michigan National Guard and Joint Task Force Independence, right, meets with Deputy Chief Jeffrey J. Pickett, U.S. Capitol Police Jan. 31, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (Army National Guard photo by Capt. Joe Legros)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 19:56
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Hometown: DETROIT, MI, US
    Hometown: LANSING, MI, US
    Hometown: TAYLOR, MI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard Responds in Capitol [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MP
    Michigan National Guard
    Washington D.C.
    177th MP
    Capitol Response
    Inauguration Support 2021

