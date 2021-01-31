National Guard Responds in Capitol

U.S. Army Col. Chris McKinney, commander of the 177th Military Police Brigade, Michigan National Guard and Joint Task Force Independence, right, meets with Deputy Chief Jeffrey J. Pickett, U.S. Capitol Police Jan. 31, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (Army National Guard photo by Capt. Joe Legros)

