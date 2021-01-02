Paratroopers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct heavy drop operations for rotation 21-04 for Joint Readiness Training Center in Fort Polk, La., Feb. 01, 2021. The rotation serves to enhance the brigade and their supporting unit's deployment readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Vincent Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2021 18:57
|Photo ID:
|6506162
|VIRIN:
|210201-A-ID763-233
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|9.95 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Panther Brigade JRTC Airborne Operation, by PFC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
