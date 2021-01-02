210201-N-RG482-0008 SILVERDALE, Wash. (Feb. 1, 2021) – Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Kyra Pulkinen, a healthcare worker assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton, speaks with Navy Capt. Jon Moretty, Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport commanding officer, as part of the COVID-19 vaccination process at the Bremerton Health Education Center. The vaccine is provided for frontline health care workers, along with other first responders, including emergency medical services personnel, security forces, and other essential personnel, followed by health care and support personnel at military medical treatment facilities, active duty service members supporting COVID-19 response operations, and to those providing national critical capabilities, such as strategic and nuclear forces and homeland defense. An initial shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine that received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration arrived at NMRTC Bremerton Dec. 22, 2020, with vaccinations starting the next day. In conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department of Defense distribution plan for administering the vaccine at military medical treatment facilities, like NMRTC Bremerton, calls for prioritizing through a phased approach to vaccinate all active duty and reserve components, TRICARE Prime and TRICARE Select beneficiaries, and select DoD civilians and contract personnel authorized to receive immunizations from DoD. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Kyle Steckler/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2021 Date Posted: 02.02.2021 17:15 Photo ID: 6505974 VIRIN: 210201-N-RG482-0008 Resolution: 2367x3465 Size: 3.11 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NUWC Keyport commanding officer receives COVID-19 vaccine, by CPO Kyle Steckler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.