    Barksdale Airmen CCAF graduation [Image 5 of 23]

    Barksdale Airmen CCAF graduation

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Barksdale Airmen are recognized for obtaining their Community College of the Air Force degrees during a graduation ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., January 29, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 17:28
    Photo ID: 6505967
    VIRIN: 210129-F-LK801-1037
    Resolution: 5702x3782
    Size: 22.37 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    graduation
    Air Force
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    Community College of the Air Force

