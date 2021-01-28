Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    210128-N-RC007-1005 [Image 9 of 9]

    210128-N-RC007-1005

    PUNTARENAS, COSTA RICA

    01.28.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210128-N-RC007-1005
    PUNTARENAS, COSTA RICA (Jan. 28, 2021) Mineman 1st Class Robert Vaughn from Mays Landing, N.J., operates deck equipment from the flight deck of the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1) during a brief stop for fuel and provisions in Puntarenas, Costa Rica, Jan. 28, 2021. Freedom is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard Cho/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 15:08
    Photo ID: 6505733
    VIRIN: 210128-N-RC007-1005
    Resolution: 2784x1856
    Size: 485.27 KB
    Location: PUNTARENAS, CR 
    Hometown: MAYS LANDING, NJ, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210128-N-RC007-1005 [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    210127-N-RC007-1001
    210127-N-RC007-1003
    210127-N-RC007-1004
    210127-N-RC007-1005
    210128-N-RC007-1001
    210128-N-RC007-1002
    210128-N-RC007-1003
    210128-N-RC007-1004
    210128-N-RC007-1005

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

    TAGS

    USS Freedom
    Southern Command
    U.S. Fourth Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT