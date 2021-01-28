210128-N-RC007-1004

PUNTARENAS, COSTA RICA (Jan. 28, 2021) Lt. Joshua McColister from Tampa Bay, Fla., stands on the flight deck of the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1) during a brief stop for fuel and provisions in Puntarenas, Costa Rica, Jan. 28, 2021. Freedom is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard Cho/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2021 Date Posted: 02.02.2021 15:08 Photo ID: 6505732 VIRIN: 210128-N-RC007-1004 Resolution: 2784x1856 Size: 655.79 KB Location: PUNTARENAS, CR Hometown: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210128-N-RC007-1004 [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.