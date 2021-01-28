210128-N-RC007-1003

PURTARENAS, COSTA RICA (Jan. 28, 2021) Damage Control Fireman Jolando Bolton, from Yonkers, N.Y., secures mooring lines of the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1), during a brief stop for fuel and provisions in Puntarenas, Costa Rica, Jan. 28, 2021. Freedom is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard Cho/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2021 Date Posted: 02.02.2021 15:08 Photo ID: 6505731 VIRIN: 210128-N-RC007-1003 Resolution: 2784x1856 Size: 795.52 KB Location: PUNTARENAS, CR Hometown: YONKERS, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210128-N-RC007-1003 [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.