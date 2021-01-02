Kirtland unveils innovation movement ‘Culture Wall,’ launches campaign

An innovation ‘Culture Wall’ greets visitors at the Welcome Center on Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, Feb. 1, 2021. The wall is made up of 20 to 30 individual tiles that feature images and phrases used as conversation starters; there are eight displayed throughout the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ireland Summers)

Date Taken: 02.01.2021 Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US