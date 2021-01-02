Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Kirtland unveils innovation movement ‘Culture Wall,’ launches campaign [Image 3 of 3]

    Kirtland unveils innovation movement ‘Culture Wall,’ launches campaign

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ireland Summers 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    An innovation ‘Culture Wall’ greets visitors at the Welcome Center on Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, Feb. 1, 2021. The wall is made up of 20 to 30 individual tiles that feature images and phrases used as conversation starters; there are eight displayed throughout the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ireland Summers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 12:22
    Photo ID: 6505541
    VIRIN: 210201-F-MQ455-1054
    Resolution: 4585x2579
    Size: 5.64 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kirtland unveils innovation movement ‘Culture Wall,’ launches campaign [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Ireland Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kirtland unveils innovation movement ‘Culture Wall,’ launches campaign
    Kirtland unveils innovation movement ‘Culture Wall,’ launches campaign
    Kirtland unveils innovation movement ‘Culture Wall,’ launches campaign

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BigBaseBiggerMission
    TeamKirtland
    CultureWall

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT