U.S. Air Force Col. David S. Miller, 377th Air Base Wing commander, left, and Airman 1st Class David L. Mitchell, 377th Force Support Squadron customer service technician, right, unveils an innovation ‘Culture Wall’ at the Welcome Center on Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, Feb. 1, 2021. The wall is part of an innovation movement campaign that will encourage conversations and engagement with Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ireland Summers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2021 Date Posted: 02.02.2021 12:22 Photo ID: 6505538 VIRIN: 210201-F-MQ455-1018 Resolution: 4141x2958 Size: 5.09 MB Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kirtland unveils innovation movement ‘Culture Wall,’ launches campaign [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Ireland Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.