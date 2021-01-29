Winn ACH conducts Drive-Through Vaccine test run

A Winn Army Community Hospital staff member helps at the Installation test run of the COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Fort Stewart, Jan. 29. Winn ACH, in coordination with the 3rd Infantry Division, conducted a COVID-19 drive-through vaccination clinic Friday for Fort Stewart Tricare Beneficiaries identified as part of the Department of Defense Vaccine Distribution plan.

