A Winn Army Community Hospital staff member helps at the Installation test run of the COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Fort Stewart, Jan. 29. Winn ACH, in coordination with the 3rd Infantry Division, conducted a COVID-19 drive-through vaccination clinic Friday for Fort Stewart Tricare Beneficiaries identified as part of the Department of Defense Vaccine Distribution plan.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2021 12:24
|Photo ID:
|6505525
|VIRIN:
|210202-A-AB123-001
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|746.5 KB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Winn ACH conducts Drive-Through Vaccine test run, by Gustave Rehnstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
