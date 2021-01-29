Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Winn ACH conducts Drive-Through Vaccine test run

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Gustave Rehnstrom 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    A Winn Army Community Hospital staff member helps at the Installation test run of the COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Fort Stewart, Jan. 29. Winn ACH, in coordination with the 3rd Infantry Division, conducted a COVID-19 drive-through vaccination clinic Friday for Fort Stewart Tricare Beneficiaries identified as part of the Department of Defense Vaccine Distribution plan.

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 12:24
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Winn ACH conducts Drive-Through Vaccine test run, by Gustave Rehnstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Volunteers
    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    AMEDD
    Winn Army Community Hospital
    COVID

