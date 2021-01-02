Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Heavy Drop Feb.1, 2021 [Image 5 of 5]

    Heavy Drop Feb.1, 2021

    PORDENONE, ITALY

    02.01.2021

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A HMMWV from the 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, descends onto Frida Drop Zone, after being dropped from a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules from the 86th Air Wing, during an airborne heavy-drop exercise Pordenone, Italy, Feb. 1, 2021, under Covid-19 prevention conditions. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

    NATO
    EUCOM
    StrongEurope
    SkySoldiers
    7thATC
    TrainingDoneRight

