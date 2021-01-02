Heavy Drop Feb.1, 2021

A HMMWV from the 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, descends onto Frida Drop Zone, after being dropped from a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules from the 86th Air Wing, during an airborne heavy-drop exercise Pordenone, Italy, Feb. 1, 2021, under Covid-19 prevention conditions. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

