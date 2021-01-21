Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEX Great Lakes Upgrades Laundry Plant [Image 1 of 4]

    NEX Great Lakes Upgrades Laundry Plant

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    The NEX Great Lakes, Illinois, Laundry Plant installed two new tunnel washers and 10 new dryers to support Navy recruits. The new equipment replaces ones that have been in use for the past 20 years. During the installation, there was no impact to production or recruit operations. The NEX Laundry Plant washed 3.2 million pounds of recruit laundry in 2020. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released)

    Naval Station Great Lakes
    Navy Exchange Service Command

