Midshipman Johnson Funeral

Midshipmen from 29th Company attend the committal service of Midshipman 1st Class John M. Johnson. Due to health and safety precautions amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the funeral and committal services were only attended by family, close friends, and Johnson’s company mates. Johnson died Dec. 15, 2020, in a drowning accident that occurred while on leave from the U.S. Naval Academy. Johnson is survived by his parents, Kim and John, and his four younger brothers, Vance, Paul, Franklin, and Teddy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nathan Burke/Released)

Date Taken: 01.29.2021