    A P-8A Poseidon anti-submarine warfare patrol aircraft, assigned to the "Golden Eagles" of Patrol Squadron (VP) 9, left, does pilot trainer touch-and-goes. [Image 3 of 3]

    A P-8A Poseidon anti-submarine warfare patrol aircraft, assigned to the &quot;Golden Eagles&quot; of Patrol Squadron (VP) 9, left, does pilot trainer touch-and-goes.

    LOSSIEMOUTH, MRY, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rashaan Jeffery 

    Patrol Squadron NINE

    210125-N-YL152-715 RAF LOSSIEMOUTH, Scotland (Jan. 25, 2021) A P-8A Poseidon anti-submarine warfare patrol aircraft, assigned to the "Golden Eagles" of Patrol Squadron (VP) 9, left, does pilot trainer touch-and-goes. VP-9 is currently forward deplpoyed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 67, responsible for tactical control of deployed maritime patrol and reconnaissance squadrons throughout Europe and Africa. U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts a full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national security interests and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rashaan Jeffery/ Released)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 07:48
    Photo ID: 6505096
    VIRIN: 210125-N-YL152-715
    Resolution: 2738x2190
    Size: 751.7 KB
    Location: LOSSIEMOUTH, MRY, GB
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A P-8A Poseidon anti-submarine warfare patrol aircraft, assigned to the "Golden Eagles" of Patrol Squadron (VP) 9, left, does pilot trainer touch-and-goes. [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Rashaan Jeffery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Royal Air Force
    Golden Eagles
    Navy
    VP-9
    P8-A Poseidon
    Lossiemouth

