210128-N-AZ866-0030 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 28, 2021) Naval Support Activity Souda Bay’s chief selectees salute during morning colors on the installation, Jan. 28, 2021. From left to right: Information Systems Technician 1st Class Sharonica Burnom, Information Systems Technician 1st Class Justin Storey and Master-at-Arms 1st Class Danny Royer. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2021 Date Posted: 02.02.2021 02:53 Photo ID: 6504941 VIRIN: 210128-N-AZ866-0041 Resolution: 3997x3041 Size: 1.1 MB Location: GR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSA Souda Bay’s Chief Selectees Perform and Observe Morning Colors [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Kelly M Agee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.