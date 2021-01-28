210128-N-AZ866-0041 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 28, 2021) Officers, chiefs and chief selectees assigned to Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, salute during morning colors on the installation, Jan. 28, 2021. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2021 Date Posted: 02.02.2021 02:53 Photo ID: 6504940 VIRIN: 210128-N-AZ866-0030 Resolution: 4586x2860 Size: 1.42 MB Location: GR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSA Souda Bay’s Chief Selectees Perform and Observe Morning Colors [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Kelly M Agee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.