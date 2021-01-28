Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NSA Souda Bay’s Chief Selectees Perform and Observe Morning Colors [Image 2 of 3]

    NSA Souda Bay’s Chief Selectees Perform and Observe Morning Colors

    GREECE

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelly M Agee 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    210128-N-AZ866-0041 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 28, 2021) Officers, chiefs and chief selectees assigned to Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, salute during morning colors on the installation, Jan. 28, 2021. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 02:53
    Photo ID: 6504940
    VIRIN: 210128-N-AZ866-0030
    Resolution: 4586x2860
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Souda Bay’s Chief Selectees Perform and Observe Morning Colors [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Kelly M Agee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NSA Souda Bay’s Chief Selectees Perform and Observe Morning Colors
    NSA Souda Bay’s Chief Selectees Perform and Observe Morning Colors
    NSA Souda Bay’s Chief Selectees Perform and Observe Morning Colors

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Greece
    morning colors
    Sailor
    U.S. Navy
    NSA Souda Bay
    Chief Selectees

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT