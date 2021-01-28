NSA Souda Bay’s Chief Selectees Perform and Observe Morning Colors

210128-N-AZ866-0004 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 28, 2021) Air Traffic Controller 1st Class Daniel Ferdinand, chief selectee, ties the lines for the American flag during morning colors at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, Jan. 28, 2021. Ferdinand, a native of New Brunswick, N.J., has been in the Navy for 14 years and at NSA Souda Bay for a year and a half. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

