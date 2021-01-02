Oregon Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Gabriella Boros administers the COVID-19 vaccine to a patient at a walk-in vaccination clinic at the Oregon Convection Center, Portland, Ore., Feb. 1, 2021. Oregon Governor Kate Brown activated members of the Oregon National Guard on Jan. 8, 2021, to assist local partners throughout the state with vaccine distribution. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2021 Date Posted: 02.01.2021 20:28 Photo ID: 6504721 VIRIN: 210201-Z-CH590-0064 Resolution: 6108x4128 Size: 4.62 MB Location: PORTLAND, OR, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oregon Adjutant General visits Guardsmen administering COVID-19 Vaccines [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.