Oregon Adjutant General visits Guardsmen administering COVID-19 Vaccines

Maj. Gen. Michael E. Stencel, Adjutant General, Oregon (left) takes time to meet staff helping Oregon National Guardsmen at the Oregon Convention Center, Portland, Ore., Feb. 1, 2021. Oregon Governor Kate Brown activated members of the Oregon National Guard on Jan. 8, 2021, to assist local partners throughout the state with COVID-19 vaccine distribution. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

