Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Oregon Adjutant General visits Guardsmen administering COVID-19 Vaccines [Image 7 of 12]

    Oregon Adjutant General visits Guardsmen administering COVID-19 Vaccines

    PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Maj. Gen. Michael E. Stencel, Adjutant General, Oregon (center) along with Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Conner, Oregon National Guard Command Senior Enlisted Leader (right) take time to meet staff helping Oregon National Guardsmen at the Oregon Convention Center, Portland, Ore., Feb. 1, 2021. Oregon Governor Kate Brown activated members of the Oregon National Guard on Jan. 8, 2021, to assist local partners throughout the state with COVID-19 vaccine distribution. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 20:29
    Photo ID: 6504716
    VIRIN: 210201-Z-CH590-0020
    Resolution: 6108x3960
    Size: 6.14 MB
    Location: PORTLAND, OR, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon Adjutant General visits Guardsmen administering COVID-19 Vaccines [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Oregon Adjutant General visits Guardsmen administering COVID-19 Vaccines
    Oregon Adjutant General visits Guardsmen administering COVID-19 Vaccines
    Oregon Adjutant General visits Guardsmen administering COVID-19 Vaccines
    Oregon Adjutant General visits Guardsmen administering COVID-19 Vaccines
    Oregon Adjutant General visits Guardsmen administering COVID-19 Vaccines
    Oregon Adjutant General visits Guardsmen administering COVID-19 Vaccines
    Oregon Adjutant General visits Guardsmen administering COVID-19 Vaccines
    Oregon Adjutant General visits Guardsmen administering COVID-19 Vaccines
    Oregon Adjutant General visits Guardsmen administering COVID-19 Vaccines
    Oregon Adjutant General visits Guardsmen administering COVID-19 Vaccines
    Oregon Adjutant General visits Guardsmen administering COVID-19 Vaccines
    Oregon Adjutant General visits Guardsmen administering COVID-19 Vaccines

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Oregon National Guard
    National Guard
    U.S. National Guard
    COVID-19 vaccine distribution
    Oregon Convention Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT